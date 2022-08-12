Mumbai: Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar stays away from the limelight on most occasions. Even though she has more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram, she rarely is in the spotlight. However, her marriage rumours recently took the internet by storm.

It happened when a picture of Sara in a nauvari saree went viral. The young diva looked beautiful in the saree and completed her look with minimal gold necklaces and a nath. This gave rise to rumours that Sara is getting married. However, they were mere rumours as Sara posted a story on Instagram where she revealed that she attended her sister’s wedding.

Earlier, the rumours of Sara making her Bollywood debut also went viral. However, the diva later clarified that she is not doing any movies and is currently focussing on her studies. Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman Gill is also one hot topic of discussion among the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar is also in the news. As per reports, Arjun has asked for a NOC from Mumbai Cricket Association and is likely to play for Goa in the next domestic season.

“We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent as also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance,” Goa CA president Suraj Lotlikar said.