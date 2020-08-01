Is This Virat Kohli’s Greatest Innings? Gautam Gambhir Has His Say

Former India skipper and opener Gautam Gambhir has rated Virat Kohli’s 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup contest as one of the ‘greatest innings’ from the current India captain.

Chasing a mammoth 330, Kohli hit 183 off 148 deliveries, studded with 22 boundaries and a maximum, to help India to a six-wicket victory in Dhaka on March 18.

“Virat Kohli has played many unbelievable innings across the three formats, but this (183) is one of his greatest innings from all points of view,” said Gambhir on “Best of Asia Cup watch along” show on Star Sports.

“First of all we were chasing 330, then India was 0/1, and then scoring 183 out of the 330 runs, that too against Pakistan, and that time, he was not that experienced too.”

After having chased 321 in 36.4 overs against Sri Lanka in Hobart three weeks ago — Kohli had scored an unbeaten 133 off 86 — India completed their highest successful ODI chase against Pakistan.

Led by Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan had a fine bowling attack — Umar Gul, Wahab Riaz, Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi and Mohammed Hafeez. India tackled the threat of Ajmal and Hafeez by targeting the others. Kohli, Rohit Sharma (68) and Sachin Tendulkar (52) played eye-catching strokes. The shorter lengths of Wahab and Cheema were taken for runs, as was the spin of Shahid Afridi.

Kohli’s dominance was so complete that India crossed the finishing line with more than two overs to spare.

Kohli has so far played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, scoring a total of 21,901 runs with 70 centuries and 104 fifties.