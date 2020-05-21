IS vs MFE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s IS vs MFE at Vanuatu Cricket Ground: Some much needed live cricket action for the fans amid the global outbreak of deadly Coronavirus disease. In the second match of Vanuatu T10 Blast Cricket League 2020, Ifira Sharks will take on Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu cricket ground on Thursday (May 21). The match will start at 9:30 AM (IST).

For cricket lovers in India, the Vanuatu T10 League match between Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. You can also watch the live cricket streaming of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 on online apps – SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

TOSS – The toss between Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

IS vs MFE My Dream11 Team

Joshua Rasu (captain), Nalin Nipiko (vice-captain), Jamal Vira, Lazaro Carlot, William Yamak, Brian Tari, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Apolinaire Stephen, Lency Shem, Edwell Kalfau

IS vs MFE Squads

Ifira Sharks: Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (captain), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen, Michael Avock, Gilmour Kaltongga, Fernando Laumae, Bethan Moli, Ambong Rakau, Brenan Meyer

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (captain), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

