New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik has been the talk of the town off late after his raw pace bamboozled the batters in the Indian Premier League for the past couple of seasons.

Twenty-two-year-old Waseem Bashir is walking on the footsteps of Malik. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer is already in headlines after videos of him clocking around 145kmph went viral on social media.

Currently a part of the Jammu and Kashmir U-25 team, Bashir has been scaring the batters with his raw pace and is being touted as next Umran Malik.

Like Malik, Bashir’s USP is his extra pace. In the video shared, the right-handed Bashir is seen having high-arm action and taking the batters by surprise with his extra pace.

Next 150kmph from Kashmir! Are there more Umran Maliks in J&K? Yes, this is Waseem Bashir, a 22-year-old pacer from Kashmir, who probably bowls over 145kmph (could even be 150kmph+)! He is a part of the J&K U-25 team and has been scaring batters with pace!

Dubbed as Pahalgam Express, Bashir is reportedly giving tough times to the batters in domestic tournaments and mentored by former India international Irfan Pathan. Interestingly, Malik was also Pathan’s find.

Bashir’s emergence comes just a month before the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi and the franchise scouts are surely taking notes of the pacer.

Malik, who has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2023, consistently clocked 150kmph in IPL 2022. He also played two matches for India against Ireland but without much success.

If nurtured well, Bashir could also enjoy a similar rise as Malik but for that he needs to perform well consistently at the domestic level.