Ishan-Gill achieve massive milestone for India with stunning partnership against Afghanistan in the second ODI

IND vs AFG ODI: The second match of the ODI series is being played between Shubman Gill’s team India and Hasmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match is going to be important for both teams as it will make the series more interesting and intense as there’s one more remaining.

Afghanistan vs India playing XI

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

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Also Read: Who is Prince Yadav? Delhi pacer makes India ODI debut against Afghanistan after impressive IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill achieves a huge feat vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For the Indian team, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma began the innings. Rohit Sharma showcased some impressive shots at the beginning of the match and played an innings of 48 runs off 39 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, both batters were sent early by the Afghanistan bowlers. On the other hand, star batters, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan reflected a sorted and safe knock.

Both batters reflected a great innings as they fired up Afghanistan’s bowling lineup. Star batter Ishan Kishan scored 125 runs off 79 balls. In his knock, he smashed 14 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 158. Meanwhile, the Indian captain also played a crucial part for his team as Gill is playing on 138 runs not out off 98 balls, including 20 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 140.

However, both batters also achieved huge milestones in the ongoing match. Basically, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan gathered 224 runs for the third wicket and entered the elite list of highest partnerships for third wicket by Indian players. The first spot was held by legendary players Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar (237 runs). Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hold the second spot (233).

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles continue as India A star falls for 38 after two lifelines vs Afghanistan A

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He switched gears seamlessly, completely taking the game away with a magnificent ton! ðŸ”¥#INDvAFG | 2nd ODI | LIVE NOW ðŸ‘‰https://t.co/YiwP9pOAPC pic.twitter.com/sMtq9hV2z8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 17, 2026