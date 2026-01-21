Ishan Kishan’s 785-days returns ends in disappointment after early blunder vs New Zealand

Ishan Kishan's 785-day return turned into sadness after an early blunder against New Zealand in the first T20I.

Team India is playing their first T20 match of the series against New Zealand. However, New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the very first game of the series.

Ishan Kishan featured in the 1st match between India and New Zealand

However, the star Indian player and one of the finest wicketkeepers of all time. Ishan Kishan finally gets the chance to feature in the Indian team after a while in the series against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan failed to score runs against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan returned to the Indian team after 785 days as he played his last T20I match against Australia on November 28, 2023. However, In the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan departs for 8 runs off 5 balls.

In the beginning, he started his innings with a brilliant boundary. However, he couldn’t stay on the pitch very long as star New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy dismissed him for 8 runs. The wait of 785 days is not worth it.

Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Ishan Kishan as the third no batter

However, star player and one of the finest batters. Suryakumar Yadav confirms Ishan Kishan’s place at third no position for the T20 series against New Zealand.

“Yes, Ishan will play at No.3. He’s part of our World Cup plans, and we’ve picked him in the squad. He hasn’t played for India for a long time, but he’s been doing well in domestic cricket. He hasn’t played for India for about a year or more, so he deserves this opportunity.“

“If it was about No.4 or No.5, the situation might have been different. But unfortunately, Tilak isn’t available, and I think Ishan is the best option at No.3,” said Suryakumar.

India playing XI:

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand playing XI:

Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy