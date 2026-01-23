Ishan Kishan and SKY’s heroics helps team India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets

Ishan Kishan and SuryaKumar Yadav's heroics helps team India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets. Have a look and find out.

Team India beat New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series by 7 wickets and leads the series 2-0 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur.

Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, India team bowling showcase their skills and talent with the ball. On the other hand, the New Zealand batting line-up dominates Indian bowlers as well.

New Zealand’s batting performance

While batting first, the kiwis batting line-up posted 209 runs on the board. Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner play a crucial role as they brutally dominated the Indian bowling side with their individual scores of 44 and 47.

Team India’s bowling performance

Speaking about the Indian bowling line-up, Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer for the team as he took two important wickets of star players Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips for 44 and 19 runs. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube took 1 wicket respectively.

Ishan Kishan and SKY’s impactful knock

While batting, team India lost their opener early as the star Indian players, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, departed for 6 and 0. However, the star wicketkeeper, batter and skipper of the team, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav played a sensational knock and showcased one of the great batting performance.

As both batters smashed hard hitting knocks for the Indian team. Ishan Kishan scored 76 runs off 32 balls with 11 boundaries and 4 sixes. On the other hand, the captain of the ship also scored 82 runs off 37 balls with nine fours and four sixes. However, this is not it. Both Indian stars also achieves some great milestones as Ishan Kishan made his brutal impact on the Indian team after 785 days. Speaking about captain Suryakumar Yadav, he delivers an iconic innings after 468 days.

Star Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube also played a crucial role for the Indian team as he played a short but impactful role for the Indian team. Shivam scored 36 runs off 18 balls with 1 boundary and 3 massive sixes.

Bowling performance from the Kiwis

Speaking about New Zealand’s bowling line-up, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi took 1 wicket. As all the bowlers got brutally beaten up in the 2nd game of the T20I series between India and New Zealand.

Next match of T20I series will be played of January 25th

The next match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played on January 25th at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.