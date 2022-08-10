Ishan Kishan Comes Up With Cryptic Instagram Story After Being Ignored For Asia Cup 2022

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) left out some star players from Asia Cup 2022 squad, including opener Ishan Kishan. BCCI announced the 15-member team on Monday for the tournament, starting on 27th August in the United Arab Emirates. Apart from Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Mohammad Shami also failed to make the cut for the upcoming T20I tournament.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the tournament, which will also see the return of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, which would require some time to heal.

After the announcement of the squad by the BCCI, Ishan Kishan posted a cryptic story on Instagram. The Indian batsman put up his own photo with the rap song- ‘Humble Poet’. The lyrics read, ‘Ab aisa banna nahi, bhale ghayal ho jana. Tujhe phool samjhe koi, tu fire ho jana’, which means ‘Don’t become something else even if it pains you. If someone considers you a flower, become a fire.’

It clearly suggested that the player is not happy with the exclusion from the squad and put the song to stay motivated during tough times. Ishan Kishan recently played in the T20I series against West Indies.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Qualifier Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11