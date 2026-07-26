Ishan Kishan explains why Team India is protecting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Social Media, says…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a dream start to his international career and is already one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the world. But inside the Indian dressing room, the focus is not just on his performances. Senior players are also making sure the 15-year-old stays grounded and keeps his attention on cricket rather than outside distractions.

Senior players want Vaibhav to stay away from social media

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan revealed that the entire team is helping Sooryavanshi settle into the national side. According to Kishan, senior players regularly advise the youngster to avoid social media and ignore the outside noise.

He said the team wants Vaibhav to learn from experienced players and avoid the mistakes many cricketers make early in their careers.

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“When you have such a talented and young player in the team, you never want him to get distracted for the wrong reasons. Abhishek, Axar bhai and many others always tell him to stay away from social media and outside noise. Just focus on cricket.“

‘He is from my region, so I feel responsible’

Kishan also said the Indian dressing room functions like a family, where every senior player looks after the younger members of the squad.

He added that he feels a special responsibility towards Vaibhav because they come from the same region and wants to ensure the youngster enjoys his cricket while staying focused.

“We are all like one family. He is also from my region, so it is our responsibility to keep him happy and help him focus on the important things. We don’t want him to repeat the mistakes we made at the start of our careers. He should simply enjoy his cricket the way he is doing now.”

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Kishan impressed by Vaibhav’s maturity

Kishan also praised Sooryavanshi’s temperament, saying the teenager understands his game despite his young age.

He believes the left-handed batter has the ability to change matches if he spends enough time at the crease.

“Vaibhav is a very smart player. He knows how to bat on the field and how to carry himself both on and off it. If he stays at the crease, he can make a huge difference for the team. A batter who can attack from the very first ball can help the team reach 80 or 90 runs in the powerplay.”

Young opener has a bright future ahead Sooryavanshi has already shown what makes him one of the brightest young talents in India. With the help of senior players such as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel, the young man will be looking to continue his impressive rise while focusing on developing his game at the international level.