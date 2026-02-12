Ishan’s fifty, Hardik’s all round brilliance shine as India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India beat Namibia by 93 runs at the T20 World Cup 2026. Hardik and Ishan Kishan's fifties powered India to victory.

India proved to be too strong for Namibia as the fancied hosts crushed their opponents by 93 runs in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

India secured a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia in their Group A clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Thursday – their highest margin in T20 World Cup history. Yet the win felt more like a dress rehearsal than a statement ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes showdown against Pakistan.

Ishan Kishan’s explosive 61 sets the tone

Ishan Kishan delivered a blistering 61 off 24 balls (6 fours, 5 sixes), racing to a 20-ball fifty that powered India early. His aggressive powerplay display laid the foundation for a total that looked well beyond Namibia’s reach.

Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance

Hardik Pandya produced another match-defining performance with bat and ball. He smashed an entertaining 52 off 28 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes), anchoring the middle overs with Shivam Dube (23 off 16) in an 81-run stand off just 39 balls. Later, the all-rounder returned with 2/21 in 4 overs, dismantling Namibia’s middle order and finishing with figures that underlined his growing stature as India’s MVP in this tournament.

Sanju Samson’s cameo falls short

Sanju Samson started with intent, blasting three sixes in a quick 22 off 8 balls – including one towering down the ground and two wristy beauties. But his innings ended prematurely with a miscued flick caught at cow corner. While full of flair, it lacked the consistency and impact Kishan and Pandya provided.

Gerhard Erasmus shines with 4/20

Namibia’s captain Gerhard Erasmus emerged as the surprise star, claiming 4/20 with his unique side-arm action. He troubled India’s top and middle order – including Kishan, Pandya, and Tilak Varma (25) – by mixing round-arm deliveries with deceptive behind-the-crease variations that shortened the length. His spell kept India to 209/9, a total that looked far more vulnerable than the scoreboard suggested.

Erasmus action a warning for Pakistan’s Usman Tariq

Erasmus unorthodox bowling – side-arm stock deliveries mixed with clever variations – served as a timely eye-opener for India. It offered a glimpse of what Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq might bring on a slower Premadasa surface in Colombo on Sunday.

Chakravarthy & Pandya dismantle Namibia

Namibia’s chase never really took off against India’s varied attack. Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in 2 overs) and Axar Patel (2/20) ripped through the middle order, while Hardik Pandya chipped in with two wickets. Namibia were bowled out for 116 in 18.2 overs.

One more win for Super 8

The 93-run margin may look dominant on paper, but Namibia’s spirited fight – especially Erasmus bowling masterclass – ensures India remain cautious. They now need just one more victory in their next two matches to seal a Super Eights spot.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/