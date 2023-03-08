Ishan Kishan Likely To Make Test Debut Against Australia In 4th Test: Report

Ishan Kishan is likely to finally make his debut at the final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: India is all set to take Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on March 9 (Thursday). Rohit Sharma led Indian team dominated Aussie in the first two Tests, but it was the Australians who bounced back in the 3rd Test in Indore. India is all set to take Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on March 9 (Thursday). Rohit Sharma led Indian team dominated Aussie in the first two Tests, but it was the Australians who bounced back in the 3rd Test in Indore.

Star Indian batter-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, met with a horrific accident last year, in his absence KS Bharat donned the gloves in the first three tests. But according to reports by The Indian Express he might lose his place in the final game.

Ishan Kishan is likely to finally make his debut at the final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KS Bharat has struggles with the bat throughout the series, therefore Kishan, might receive his maiden Test cap. Mohammad Shami, who was rested in the 3rd Test Match at Indore will make his comeback into the playing XI in the 4th Test. He will likely take the place of Mohammad Siraj,

Head coach Rahul Dravid has asked to look at the performance of the Indian batters in perspective and not wish for a big double hundred on tracks which are 'result-oriented'

"...even though it's not a big contribution, he got 17 in the first innings. Got a nice contribution in Delhi where he played positively, and you need a little bit of luck in these conditions and he hasn't probably had that, and he is shaping really well and keeping really nicely for us. So we need to put batting performance in perspective," Dravid said.