Ishan Kishan Named KL Rahul's Replacement For WTC Final Against Australia

Ishan Kishan has been named as KL Rahul's replacement for the WTC final against Australia at the Oval from June 7.

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan has been named as KL Rahul's replacement in the WTC final squad. KL Rahul was ruled out of the IPL 2023 and the following WTC final against Australia after picking up a thigh injury during LSG vs RCB match. Meanwhile, there is no clear update on the status of Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav, who are carrying injuries and are doubtful for the WTC final, set to take place at the Oval from June 7.

KL Rahul Confirms Being Ruled Out Of WTC Final Against Australia Meanwhile, KL Rahul recently took to social media and confirmed that he will be missing the IPL and WTC final owing to his injury for which he will undergo surgery soon.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.

As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants

Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam

I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time. Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before.

Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress, and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I'm determined to come out on top. Injuries are never easy, but I'll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes," wrote Rahul.

India's Test squad For WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.