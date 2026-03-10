Ishan Kishan opens up about his performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, says ‘It will be…’

Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan opens up about his performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Ishan Kishan

India’s wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan said that he hopes to inspire young players through his performance as he arrives at the Patna Airport after playing a major role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

Kishan was accompanied by his father, Pranav Pandey, and received a grand welcome by the fans, who welcomed the champion player by chanting his name.

Ishan Kishan opens up on Team India win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026

Kishan, who made a strong return to the Indian side just before the World Cup, feels that his inspiring comeback could motivate young players here in the city.

“Our team won, obviously, it is a very good thing, not only for us, but for the whole nation. We hope to continue playing cricket like this and keep winning,” Kishan said to the media at the airport.

‘It will be for young kids’: Ishan Kishan

“It feels great because I believe the better I perform, the more motivation it will be for the young kids here who want to grow. I always try to ensure as many players as possible emerge from every corner. Now that we’ve played the World Cup, it shows that with hard work, you can succeed from anywhere,” he added.

Kishan also scolded the reporters for asking questions on Kirti Azad’s tweet, in which the cricketer turned politician criticised the captain of the Indian cricket team, Surya Kumar Yadav and the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah for taking the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple in Ahmedabad.

“Sir, we have won such a great World Cup. Please ask a good question. What should I say about what Kirti Azad said? Please ask something meaningful, like how much fun it was or what the experience was like,” Kishan said.

Ishan Kishan’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Kishan, who became the second-highest run scorer for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 after hammering 317 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of over 193, with three fifties, including one in the finals, spoke about his plans for the future.

“Nothing much, just keep scoring runs, keep playing, and keep winning,” he said.

While his father, Pranav, said, â€œIt feels very good. We have repeated history and also avenged the defeat. Now we will prepare for the 2027 World Cup.â€

Kishan will now take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he will represent his team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have retained the batter ahead of the tournament.

With IANS Inputs.

