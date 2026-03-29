Ishan Kishan opens up on SRH mistakes after loss to RCB in IPL 2026 opener, says ‘We have to…’

Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan admits SRH lost early wickets due to poor shot selection as they suffered a 6-wicket defeat to RCB in the IPL 2026 opener.

Ishan Kishan on RCB loss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the IPL 2026 season opener. SRH stand-in captain Ishan Kishan admitted that losing early wickets hurt his team badly, especially as five batters got out while playing the pull shot.

Ishan Kishan’s reflection

“I think definitely the wicket played well after the first 3-4 overs.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“We lost a few early wickets, and we have to take care of that maybe next time because, looking at the wicket in the second innings, it was pretty much easier to bat on and the ball was coming on quite well. So we’ll have to be a little smart with the shot selection next time. But, we did well after losing track, which gives a lot of confidence to us,” he said.

He also gave credit to Virat Kohli for his chasing masterclass.

“Especially you have to give some credit to the batters as well, the way they batted, especially Virat bhai while chasing. It’s very important to get his wicket as soon as possible. Otherwise, if he keeps on going, it’s hard to stop him.”

On his own captaincy debut, where he scored 80. “We’ll have to work a little hard. It’s the first game and these mistakes are acceptable for now. We’ll be a little more cautious with the bowling, areas where we need to execute, and we might be stronger from the next game.

“I actually enjoyed it a lot, enjoyed every moment of it. It’s IPL, so sometimes nerves are there. But we’ll get better with this as a team. What else can I say about the captaincy? If we win the games coming ahead, it will be much easier for us going ahead in the tournament,” Kishan added.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar: ‘No Words for Virat Kohli’, Captain hails team effort after record chase vs SRH in IPL 2026

Kishan dismissal, Salt one-handed catch

In the 16th over, debutant Abhinandan Singh bowled a full toss. Ishan Kishan tried to hit it on the off-side. Salt, fielding at deep cover, sprinted to his right, launched himself into the air, and took a spectacular one-handed catch while diving.

The athletic effort left fans and viewers in disbelief. The catch quickly went viral on social media.

Ishan Kishan played a fiery knock of 80 runs off just 38 balls, smashing 8 fours and 5 sixes before getting out.

ð’ð“ðŽð ð–ð‡ð€ð“ ð˜ðŽð” ð€ð‘ð„ ðƒðŽðˆðð† ð€ððƒ ð–ð€ð“ð‚ð‡ ð“ð‡ðˆð’! ðŸ›‘



ðŸŽ¥ Phil Salt with an absolute one-handed screamer at the ropes ðŸ«¡



Do we already have the Catch of the Season on Day 1 of #TATAIPL 2026 ðŸ¤”



Updates â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/Eo5z0jh4K4 #KhelBindaas | #RCBvSRH |â€¦ pic.twitter.com/pPax3pVNt9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2026

SRH next match:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2026 match on 2 April 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Can SRH bounce back?

After a disappointing opening loss to RCB, SRH have a tough challenge against a strong KKR side at Eden Gardens. However, with explosive batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan in form, they have the firepower to bounce back strongly if they fix their early wicket problem and improve shot selection.