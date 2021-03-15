With Rohit Sharma set to return to the side in the third T20I – the big question would be who will open with him. Will it be Ishan Kishan – who came up with heroics in his national debut or Rahul – who has been woefully out of form? Just imagine – a couple of months back – fans must have been thinking that it would be a toss-up between Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan – now, the latter seems to be out of the picture.

And Kishan, who was nowhere in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup later this year is in the fray and how. After the match on Sunday, where Kishan scored 56 off 32 balls – he was awarded the man of the match. Kohli seemed impressed with Kishan and went on to praise him at the presentation.

So, in all likelihood, it seems Rahul would have to make way for the young left-handed dasher. With him at the top with Rohit, there would be a left-right combination in place for Kohli and Co.

In the second T20I, India lost Rahul with no score on the board, and then Kishan – on his debut – took charge. He dominated proceedings and took on the likes of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran and looked at utmost ease in the middle.

Kishan and Kohli stitched a crucial partnership and that got India’s chase back on course. When Kishan perished, the game was almost in the bag for the hosts.

India would like to continue the winning momentum and take the lead for the firs-time in the ongoing five-match series.

India

KL Rahul/Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal