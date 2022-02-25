Lucknow: Ishan Kishan is on the fast lane and is growing with each passing game. After forcing Mumbai Indians to break the bank at the auction, Ishan on Thursday proved why he deserves the money he would be getting at the IPL. The young India wicketkeeper smashed a breathtaking 89 off 56 balls in the first T20I versus Sri Lanka in Lucknow. His 56-ball stay comprised of 10 fours and three sixes. While he missed out on a well-deserved 100, he edged MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant to script a massive record.

His 89 is now the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper in a T20I match. Pant held the record by scoring an unbeaten 65 against West Indies back in 2019. KL Rahul (57*) and MS Dhoni (56) are third and fourth respectively on the list.

Kishan’s 89 was good enough for him to get the man of the match. After the game, he explained how he went about the business and also revealed how he is preparing for the World Cup in Australia.

“I got to learn a lot from the West Indies series. My intent wasn’t good enough, I wasn’t positive enough. I was just trying to keep it simple here – watch the ball and play my shots. Pull is my favourite shot, I enjoy playing that shot. It’s a positive thing for the batting unit as well because you need to hit gaps preparing for the world cup in Australia. I was talking to Shreyas about the mid-wicket region. He said if you middle the ball you could get a boundary. If you hit the gaps you can get two. And it went my way,” Kishan said at the post-match presentation.