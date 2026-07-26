Ishan Kishan receives special India Team award after match-winning knock vs Zimbabwe

Ishan Kishan continued his excellent form on Zimbabwe tour with another match-winning performance in the second T20I. Apart from scoring a brilliant half-century, the wicketkeeper-batter also earned special recognition from the Indian team after the match for his commitment and attitude throughout the series.

Ishan Kishan wins India’s ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award

India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club to seal the three-match series 2-0. Kishan played a key role in the victory with a superb 81 off 44 balls, helping India post 219/5 before the bowlers dismissed Zimbabwe for 129.

After the match, the Indian team announced Kishan as the winner of the ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award, a recognition introduced by head coach VVS Laxman during the tour.

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Strength and Conditioning coach praises Kishan’s approach

Strength and Conditioning Coach A.I. Harsha was given the responsibility of announcing the winner inside the dressing room. While presenting the award, he praised Kishan’s professionalism and the way he approached every aspect of the tour.

“There’s one thing common across every sport, and that is the challenge it presents every single day. It is up to an individual to see it either as a threat or as an opportunity. Our contender for today definitely saw this as an opportunity.

“He’s come on this tour meaning business. Every time he stepped onto the field and every time he did his things, he looked like he meant business. He was very precise with what he wanted to do. It almost looked like he knew exactly what he wanted. He came to every department saying, ‘I want this from fielding, I want this from strength and conditioning, skill, everything.’ He seemed like a very sorted guy.”

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Minor fielding mistake couldn’t overshadow his contribution

Harsha also pointed out that although Kishan made a small mistake in the field, it did not take away from his overall impact on the match.

“Even though he had a blip on the field today, everything else outshone it. What he did well was much better than what the blip was. This guy today, for all of us, is Ishan Kishan.”

Kishan dedicates the award to the team

After receiving the award, Kishan thanked his teammates and stressed the importance of maintaining the team’s energy and togetherness for the remainder of the series.

“Very well done, guys, today. Looking at the energy from behind the stumps, I think we are going on the right track. Let’s just keep up the good work. It’s always for the team. So let’s do it.”

Award recognises players who set the right example

The ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award was introduced by head coach VVS Laxman during the Zimbabwe tour to honour the player who best reflects the team’s values, commitment and positive mindset.

Vice-captain Tilak Varma received the award after India’s victory in the first T20I, while Kishan became the latest recipient following his outstanding all-round contribution in the second match.