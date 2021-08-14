New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni has inspired many young aspirants to take to the game. Fans from across the globe get inspired by Dhoni’s journey. Often, Dhoni has been seen passing tips to young wicketkeepers during the IPL like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and the list goes on. Kishan, who recently made his international debut in limited-overs cricket, revealed something about Dhoni he wants to incorporate in his game.

Like Dhoni had the ability to bat at any number from 3 to 6, Kishan wants to do that for India in the future. It is not easy for a No 3 to adapt to batting lower at No 6, but Dhoni did it for years and with success, not many cricketers can do it and that is also something that separated Dhoni from the rest.

“There are very few players who can give that much to their countries We have all seen how he has batted from No.3 to No.6 but never complained and performed wherever he went. That’s something I want to do for the team to just go out and perform wherever I get an opportunity,” Ishan told Aakash Chopra during an interview on his YouTube Channel.

Kishan further revealed that Dhoni has given him several tips about wicket-keeping. “Whenever I talk to him it’s generally about wicketkeeping or when we meet during the IPL, I share with him whatever I am feeling at that moment. For example, I’ll tell him, ‘Bhaiya, I am not able to perform after 1 good game’ and he’ll say, ‘It might be the case that your hunger goes down after one performance and you are not focusing enough,” the 23-year-old asserted.