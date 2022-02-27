<strong>Dharamsala:</strong> India opener Ishan Kishan was ruled out of Sunday's third T20 International against Sri Lanka after taking a blow to his head in the last match, even as the BCCI said his CT scan reports are "normal". Kishan was admitted to a city hospital and underwent a brain scan after being struck on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer during the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening. <p></p> <p></p>"Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal." <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI said it's medical team will continue to "closely monitor his signs of concussion". <p></p> <p></p>Kishan, who made 16 from 15 deliveries on Saturday, was hit on the head by Kumara in the fourth over during India's run chase. <p></p> <p></p>The wicketkeeper-batter had removed his helmet immediately after the blow before India's medical team ran to the field for the concussion test. <p></p> <p></p>"Ishan Kishan was admitted to Fortis Hospital for brain scan after being hit on the head by Lahiru Kumara bouncer," a BCCI source had earlier told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>"He stayed overnight at the hospital as a precautionary measure." <p></p> <p></p>Now, either Mayank Agarwal or Venkatesh Iyer could open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>Batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav, and pacer Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with injuries. <p></p> <p></p>India already have clinched the three-match T20I series, having won the first and second game by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.