  • Ishan Kishan’s big feat as BREAKS Shubman Gill’s record, surpasses Yuvraj & Gambhir

Ishan Kishan’s big feat as BREAKS Shubman Gill’s record, surpasses Yuvraj & Gambhir

Ishan Kishan hits 77 off 40, breaks powerplay records as India dominate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo.

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Srijal Upadhyay
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 10:03 PM (IST)
Edited: Feb 15, 2026, 10:03 PM (IST)

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan delivered a ferocious counter-attacking innings of 77 off 40 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes) to set the tone against Pakistan in their high-voltage Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bowl first. India made two changes to their XI, bringing back Abhishek Sharma in place of Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav for Arshdeep Singh.

Ishan Kishan shatters multiple records in powerplay assault

Ishan Kishan raced to a 27-ball fifty in the powerplay, smashing 42 runs in the first six overs against Pakistan’s attack. This broke Shubman Gill’s record for the highest powerplay score by an Indian batter against Pakistan in T20Is (previously 35 runs in the Asia Cup).

He also surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the third-fastest Indian to score a fifty against Pakistan in T20Is:

Fastest 50s in IND vs PAK T20Is (by balls faced)

  • 23 balls – Mohammad Hafeez (Ahmedabad, 2012)
  • 24 balls – Abhishek Sharma (Dubai, 2025)
  • 27 balls – Ishan Kishan (Colombo RPS, 2026)
  • 29 balls – Yuvraj Singh (Ahmedabad, 2012)

Ishan Kishan’s 77 joins elite list in IND vs PAK T20Is

Ishan’s 77 became the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian batter against Pakistan in T20Is, overtaking Gautam Gambhir’s 75:

Highest individual scores in IND vs PAK T20Is

  • 82* – Virat Kohli (Melbourne, 2022)
  • 79* – Mohammad Rizwan (Dubai, 2021)
  • 78* – Virat Kohli (Colombo RPS, 2012)
  • 77 – Ishan Kishan (Colombo RPS, 2026)
  • 75 – Gautam Gambhir (Johannesburg, 2007)

Powerplay dominance sets up strong foundation

Ishan’s aggressive powerplay assault (42 runs in 6 overs) dismantled Pakistan’s new-ball attack and put India in the driver’s seat early. His fluent strokeplay and ability to target both pace and spin left Pakistan’s bowlers searching for answers.

India’s decision to bring back Abhishek Sharma after his recovery from illness showed intent, but the spotlight remained firmly on Ishan’s blistering knock as the team looked to post a big total against their arch-rivals.

