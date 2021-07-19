Colombo: Young Ishan Kishan seemed to have got a tad-bit emotional after his heroics on his ODI debut versus Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo. Kishan walked into bat after Prithvi Shaw got India off to a blazing start. One would have expected Kishan would have got his eye in before playing the shots, but he proved everybody wrong as he danced down the track and smashed his first ball in ODI cricket for a six.

Kishan’s fearless batting won applause as he went on to hit a brilliant fifty on his ODI debut. The left-handed top-order wicketkeeper-batsman scored 59 off 43 balls. After the game, Kishan took to Instagram and reacted. His post read: “My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

Kishan and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan stitched an 85-run stand and put India in a comfortable position. India eventually cruised to a seven-wicket win in under 40 overs.

Kishan would hope he continues his good form and makes a good case for himself ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The young MI cricketer had also hit a fifty earlier in the year on his T20I debut as an opener. He is surely on the right track and ticking the boxes.

After the game, Dhawan too lavished praise on the left-handed dasher.

The second ODI would take place tomorrow (July 20).