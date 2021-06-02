It is no secret that every cricket have their own superstitions and beliefs. During a recent interaction between young Indian cricketers - Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill - they revealed each other's cricketing superstitions. During the convo, Kishan also clarified his scoreboard superstition to Gill. <p></p> <p></p>When Gill asked him about his scoreboard superstition, Kishan said that he does not look at the scoreboard, but that does not mean he does not keep a tab of what is required. Kishan said he very much knows what is the equation when he is chasing and that is something he thinks his teammates do not understand. <p></p> <p></p>"What these guys think is that I don't look at the scoreboard at all while batting. But that's not the truth. I don't like at my personal score while batting. If we are chasing in the match I know how many runs are needed off how many balls. These guys in the dressing room think that I don't keep a track of the scoreboard at all, and wonder how will I manage a run chase. But it's not like that," Kishan explained. <p></p> <p></p>Kishan also recalled how Virat Kohli had to remind him that he had to a fifty in his maiden appearance for India against England recently. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Kishan also took the opportunity to put Gill on the spot by revealing that he carries a red handkerchief in his pocket when he walks out to bat. <p></p> <p></p>"There is no point asking him (Shubman Gill), he is very superstitious! You'll see a red handkerchief in his pocket whenever he goes out to bat," Kishan revealed. <p></p> <p></p>Gill is currently a part of the Indian squad that will travel to England for a long tour, while Kishan is expected to feature for India during their tour of Sri Lanka in July. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;