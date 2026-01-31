Ishan Kishan smashes 42-ball T20I century, becomes only second Indian to achieve This feat

Ishan Kishan smashed a 42-ball century in the fifth T20I of the India vs New Zealand series, producing a sensational knock in the series finale.

ishan-kishan-century

Live Blog Summary Full Scorecard Commentary Schedule India VS New Zealand 271/5 (20.0) 131/2 (10.0) Run Rate: (Current: 13.10) NZ need 141 runs in 60 balls at 14.1 rpo Last Wicket: Finn Allen c Rinku Singh b Axar Patel 80 (38) - 117/2 in 8.6 Over Glenn Phillips 7 * (4) 1x4, 0x6 Rachin Ravindra 29 (15) 2x4, 2x6 Jasprit Bumrah (2-0-23-0) * Axar Patel (2-0-17-1)

With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan delivered a powerful reminder of his class by smashing a stunning century in the fifth and final T20 against New Zealand. The left-hander reached his hundred in just 42 balls, producing one of the most explosive innings of the series and underlining his readiness for the global event.

Kishan’s knock placed him in elite company, as he became only the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to score a T20I century after previously registering a double century in ODIs. The innings also stands as India’s fifth-fastest T20I century, highlighting the impact of his return to the side.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Silencing doubts with the Bat

Not long ago, Kishan’s place in the Indian setup was under scrutiny. However, the left-handed batter has now firmly re-established himself in India’s T20 playing XI with a series of impactful performances. His match-winning 103-run innings featured six boundaries and ten towering sixes, showcasing his aggressive intent and confidence ahead of the World Cup.

A Special moment at Thiruvananthapuram

After reaching the milestone, Kishan paused to acknowledge the roaring Thiruvananthapuram crowd. Removing his helmet, he soaked in the applause before sharing a warm embrace with Hardik Pandya at the non-striker’s end. The moment was celebrated across the dugout, with the Indian support staff rising to applaud the innings.

ðŸŽ¥ What a way to get to your maiden T20I century! ðŸ’¯



And look what it means to Ishan Kishan ðŸ™Œ



Updates â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/AwZfWUTBGi#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/adZg0TJTvK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2026

Kishan outshines Samson in the Series

Over the course of the five-match T20I series, Kishan clearly stood out in comparison to Sanju Samson. While Samson struggled for consistency, returning scores of 10, 6, 0, 24 and 6, Kishan delivered impactful contributions, scoring 8, 76, 28 and a match-defining 103. His performances have strengthened his case as Indiaâ€™s preferred opening option.

A strong claim for World Cup selection

Kishan’s century in the series finale has sparked discussions about him starting ahead of Samson in India’s opening World Cup match against Namibia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7. His recent form and consistency have made him a strong contender for a regular spot at the top of the order.

TRENDING NOW

Domestic success fuels International return

The wicketkeeper-batter earned his recall to the T20I squad following an outstanding domestic season, where he scored over 500 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and captained Jharkhand to the title. That form has now translated seamlessly to the international stage.

A World Cup-ready performance

Kishan’s innings finally ended on 103 off 43 balls, dismissed by Jacob Duffy, but the damage had already been done. With six fours and ten sixes to his name, he delivered a performance that not only sealed the match but also cemented his importance in India’s World Cup plans.