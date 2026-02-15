Ishan Kishan’s blazing 77 powers India to 61 run win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

Ishan Kishan’s 77 and a fiery spell from Bumrah helped India crush Pakistan by 61 runs in a dominant T20 World Cup 2026 win.

Ishan Kishan

India delivered a clinical all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs in their blockbuster Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Batting first after Pakistan opted to bowl, India posted a competitive 175/7, before their bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya – dismantled Pakistan’s top order and bowled them out for 114.

Ishan Kishan’s explosive 77 dominates powerplay

Ishan Kishan played one of the most destructive and entertaining T20I innings by an Indian batter on a slow, tacky Premadasa pitch. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter smashed a blistering 77 off 40 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes), racing to a 27-ball fifty in the powerplay and carrying India to a strong position. His fearless strokeplay against Pakistan’s pace and spin attack turned the game early, setting the tone for India’s total despite the challenging surface.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Bumrah & Pandya destroy Pakistan top order

Pakistan needed a solid powerplay to chase 176, but Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) struck early and decisively. Bumrah’s inswinging yorker trapped Saim Ayub lbw, while Pandya’s bouncer had Sahibzada Farhan caught at mid-on. Salman Ali Agha scooped Bumrah to mid-wicket, leaving Pakistan reeling at 13/3 in the first over. Babar Azam’s slog sweep off Axar Patel was rearranged the stumps, reducing Pakistan to 34/4.

Middle-overs spin choke seals Pakistan’s fate

Pakistan never recovered from the top-order collapse. India’s spinners – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, and Varun Chakravarthy – kept them under pressure through the middle overs. Pakistan’s chase faltered completely, and they were bowled out for 114, handing India a comfortable victory.

India’s powerplay edge proves decisive

India scored 52/1 in the powerplay compared to Pakistan’s 38/4 – a massive 14-run difference that widened as the match progressed. Pakistan’s bowlers, including Salman Ali Agha (who bowled the first over and dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck), fought back briefly in the middle overs but could not contain Kishan’s onslaught.

India strengthen grip on Group A

With this win, India maintained their unbeaten record and strengthened their No. 1 position in Group A superior NRR over Pakistan. The victory takes India to three wins from three matches, while Pakistan will need to regroup quickly.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/