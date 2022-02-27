Dharamshala: Ishan Kishan copped a nasty blow during the second T20I at Dharamshala on Saturday against Sri Lanka. He was taken to the hospital where a CT Scan was done and now he is under watch. That makes him a doubtful starter for the third and final T20I. Kishan, who hit a breathtaking 89 in the T20I opener – was in ominous form.

The left-handed opener was hit by a 146 kmph bouncer from Lahiru Kumara. Despite the physios advising him to leave the ground, the young dasher continued on – but was soon dismissed for 16 off 15 balls.

With the series in the bag, Rohit has hinted that the side would look to incorporate changes. So, who would replace an ‘injured’ Ishan?

Sanju Samson: In Ruturaj Gaikwad’s absence, Samson could be promoted up the order to open with Rohit. Samson is no stranger to opening the innings, he has done it in the past in IPL and domestic cricket. What would help Rohit to back Samson is his form. Samson scored 39 runs off 25 balls in the second T20I and played the perfect second fiddle to Iyer on Saturday.

Mayank Agarwal: The other option is Mayank. He is a quality opener, has not got ample opportunities in white-ball cricket because of the existing competition for the spot. The management may want to test the Bengaluru-born cricketer in a dead rubber.

It could also be that Rohit decides to bat at No 3 and allow Samson-Mayank to open. It would be interesting to see what happens.