New Delhi: Ishan Kishan played one blinder of an innings en route to his maiden double hundred in ODIs against Bangladesh in the third and final game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on Saturday.

Drafted into the squad after Rohit Sharma missed out due to a thumb injury, the Mumbai Indians batter grabbed the opportunity with both hands to join the likes of his captain, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the list of Indians to score a ODI double ton.

I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything ?? pic.twitter.com/xlNzuWxA4w Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) December 10, 2022

Overall, Kishan became the seventh batter in international cricket to hit a double ton in ODIs. By getting his double-century in 126 balls, he also became the youngest batter to score a double-hundred in the format. He finished at 210 off 131 balls.

Riding on Kishan’s 210 and Virat Kohli’s century, India posted a mammoth 409/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 182.