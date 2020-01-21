Senior India pacer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Ishant-Sharma/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ishant Sharma</a> is in doubt for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand after he suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/cricket-ishant-sharma-sustains-ankle-injury-before-test-squad-announcement-for-new-zealand-tour-3915779/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy</a> encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>Ishant picked up the injury in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings - his third over. The 31-year-old twisted his ankle and was seen writhing in pain. He had to be taken off the ground immediately with the help of support staff to provide medical assistance. <p></p> <p></p>It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull but the ball hit the pads, as Ishant vociferously appealed on the follow-through before slipping suddenly. <p></p> <p></p>The two-match Test series between Indian and New Zealand is scheduled to start from February 21 in Wellington. <p></p> <p></p>"The MRI report has come. Luckily there is no fracture. There is an ankle tear. The moment he is in a position to walk, he will travel to NCA," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>While there are reports that Ishant might have had a Grade 3 tear, which can rule him out for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm it after their own set of tests. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain the degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation," a BCCI source said. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI is hopeful of Ishant getting fit in time for the first Test. <p></p> <p></p>Navdeep Saini will be the replacement if the 96-Test veteran fails to be fit in time.