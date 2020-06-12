With the cricketing world discussing the game in the post COVID-19 world, one of the major changes could be that fast bowlers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball to extract swing. India pacer Ishant Sharma has weighed in on the debate and said it will be difficult to avoid the use of saliva as cricketing inculcate that habit while growing up. He also said it will become easier for the batsman if the ball does not swing.

“I feel that the most important thing will be avoiding the use of saliva on the ball and refraining from shining the ball. We will have to take special precautions for this as we are used to shining the ball, especially the red ball. If we don’t shine the red ball, it doesn’t swing and if it doesn’t swing then it becomes really easy for the batsman. I think the competition should be fair and not a batsman dominated game,” Ishant said this on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Ishant recently found himself in the middle of a controversy when an old picture of him featuring West Indian Daren Sammy surfaced on the social space. Ishant had mentioned Sammy as ‘Kaalu’ at a time when #BlackLivesMatter campaign has taken the world by storm.

Ishant was slated to feature in the IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.