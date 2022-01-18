New Delhi: SC East Bengal are still winless in the Indian Super League as bottom-dwellers Red and Gold Brigade face FC Goa on Wednesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. In East Bengal’s Pre-Match Press Conference, newly appointed head coach, Mario Rivera told to India.com that the players are in good shape irrespective of what the table say and he is looking forward to the big challenge in the ISL to lift the mood of the team in mid-season.

‘My big challenge would be to change the mood of the team. When you come to a team mid-season, you know the team is not doing well. My challenge is to change the mood, to recuperate the players, the mental situation of the team and try to be better in all situation of the play,’ Mario Rivera answered when asked about the one challenge he’ll be looking forward to in his first stint in the Indian Super League.

SC East Bengal are experiencing one of their worst ever seasons and the only team so far in the ongoing season, without a win and have hit rock-bottom in the standings. The Kolkata giants have decided to reappoint Spaniard Rivera, hoping for a turn around in the league.

‘The team is in better shape than what the table say. but sometimes many circumstances influence the performance of the team. Now we have to get the best performance of the players and will surely improve our position in the table,’ Rivera on his assessment of the squad.

‘I love to play total football, I love attacking and also try to do better in transition play. We’ll also try to improve on such situations, when we are down by a goal and then try to recover the ball and then after that we try to improve on the attacking part of the team,’ SCEB coach on the new changes he’ll be bringing to the squad.

East Bengal will have a number of players out due to injuries and few of them are serving isolation period as there are few positive COVID-19 cases in the camp, the coach confirmed in the Press Conference.