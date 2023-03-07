ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 24: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For PSL 2023 At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 7, Tuesday
ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah.
ISL vs MUL Probable Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah
