ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 24: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For PSL 2023 At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 7, Tuesday

ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 24: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For PSL 2023 At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 7, Tuesday

Here is the Dream11 Team of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, ISL vs MUL, ISL vs MUL Dream11, ISL vs MUL Playing XIs, ISL vs MUL Teams, ISL vs MUL Venue, ISL vs MUL Dream11, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2023, match, ISL vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 7, 2023 12:41 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 24: Here is the Dream11 Team of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, ISL vs MUL, ISL vs MUL Dream11, ISL vs MUL Playing XIs, ISL vs MUL Teams, ISL vs MUL Venue, ISL vs MUL Dream11, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2023, match, ISL vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 24: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For PSL 2023 At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 7, Tuesday.

ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah.

ISL vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Also Read

More News ›
ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 24: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For PSL 2023 At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 7, Tuesday
PSL 2023: Star Batter Azam Khan's New Singer Avatar Takes Over The Internet - Watch
PSL 2023: Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot Takes Flight In Lahore
Virat Kohli And Babar Azam: Haris Rauf Opens Up On His Dream Wickets
Why Not Strike Rate Of 300?: Babar Azam's Savage Reply To Pakistan Journalist In PSL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

ISL vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Predicti...

PES Vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Predicti...

India Need KL Rahul, Shubman Gill In Playing XI For WTC Fina...

Michael Hussey Names Australia's Game Changer For Ahmedabad ...

It's Gayle Storm In IPL And Hail Storm In WPL: Aakash Chopra...

Advertisement