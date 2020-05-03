Taipei T-10 League Match 11- ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers: The 11th match of the tournament will see Chiayi Swingers squaring off against ICCT Smashers in what should be a highly entertaining encounter. Both sides will be looking to grab two crucial points with a victory in this match. Both the teams suffered a defeat in their previous fixture.

Chiayi Swingers are coming into this game on the back of a six-wicket defeat at the hands of FCC Formosans after they failed to defend their total of 66. ICCT Smashers, on the other hand, suffered the same fate at the hands of PCCT United after the latter chased off the requisite target of 71 in 9.4 overs.

Rajesh Mehta and Devang Shah were the only shining lights in what was an appaling batting display by ICCT Smashers in their last fixture. As far as bowling is concerned, Devang Shah and Dirvesh Jain will be the key players to look out for.

Match Details

Date: 3rd May 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Weather Report: The temperature will deviate from 24 to 33 degree Celsius and the sky will be clear with no chances of precipitation expected on the match day.

Probable XI

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani (WK), Rajesh Mehta, Mohit Guar, Sanjay Zaveri, Nirav Shah (C), Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Neel Bhimani

Chiayi Swingers: Devesh Barshilia, Swaraj Shevgan(wk), Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari, Yogesh Rajput, Viswajit S Tawar, Deepak Mishra, Sidhesh Pilankar, Pruthvi More, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande

Best 14

Wicket keeper – Swaraj Shevgan

Batsmen – Devesh Barshilia, Saurabh Hajari, Sanjay Zaveri

All-rounder – Devang Shah, Neerav Shah, Rajesh Mehta, Vishwajit S. Tawar, Sidesh Pilankar

Bowler – Pruthvi S. More, Dirvesh Jain

Captain – Devang Shah

Vice-Captain – Devesh Barshilia

Check MyTeam11 Prediction/ ISM MyTeam11/ CHI MyTeam11/ ICCT Smashers MyTeam11/ Chiayi Swingers MyTeam11/ MyTeam11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more