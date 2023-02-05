It Becomes Frustrating When You Distance Yourself From The Game For Such A Long Time Says Ravindra Jadeja

Updated: February 5, 2023 7:04 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

New Delhi: An Indian all-rounder is all set to make a comeback after five months. Jadeja is named to the Indian squad that will face Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2023.

In a recent interview, Jadeja shared his thoughts on his comeback. Jadeja said, "I am very excited to wear the Indian jersey after five long months." The journey was not easy, as it was filled with ups and downs because it becomes frustrating when you distance yourself from the game for such a long time.

Jadeja also applauded the physiotherapists and the medical staff at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for their constant support in helping him to recover. "Physio and trainers from the NCA have worked a lot on my knee." "Despite Sunday being off, they used to come to treat me and help me a lot," he added.

Jadeja underwent knee surgery after sustaining an injury five months ago, and he missed out on the T20 World Cup as well. His comeback is welcome news for the Indian side, as the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is not too far.

The left-handed all-rounder's role will be instrumental against a strong Patrick Cummins-led Australian side. The series is all set to begin on February 9 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

