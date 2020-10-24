Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted his side failed to perform to its potential from the second game onwards as they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in a lop-sided IPL match in Sharjah on Friday night. <p></p> <p></p>With the loss, CSK are all but out of reckoning for a place in the play-offs with just six points from 11 matches. They remained rooted at the bottom place in the IPL points table. <p></p> <p></p>"What you need to see is what are the things that are going wrong. Specially this year, it hasn't been our year. Whether you lose by 8 or 10 wickets, it hardly matters, but where we are at this stage of the tournament, it does hurt," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"What you need to see is where we actually went wrong, right from the second game," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>"There can be a 100 reasons, but one of the main things you ask yourself is whether you've played to the potential you've got no matter the conditions. When you put a good team on paper, have we done enough to back up the stats? And this year we haven't." <p></p> <p></p>The former India captain said luck also did not favour CSK this time. <p></p> <p></p>"It was more about the bowling. Rayudu got injured, the other batsman were maybe not there 200% and in cricket when you're going through a tough phase, you need a bit of luck. The games we wanted to bat first, we haven't won the toss, and there's no dew and all of a sudden when we bat first there's dew," he said. <p></p> <p></p>He said cumulatively there have been batting failures but termed it a part and parcel of the game. <p></p> <p></p>"You can't always think the result will go your way. Even when you're hurting, you try to smile and take it on the chin. I feel the boys have done that, they've tried to perform. <p></p> <p></p>"I think it's important for us to have a clear picture of next year. There are lots of ifs and buts - auction, where the venues will be." <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni said the remaining three games will be an ideal opportunity to give the platform to the youngsters. <p></p> <p></p>"See some of the youngsters in preparation for the next year, see who will bat and who bowls at the death and soaks the pressure. A few more who are on the bench will get games in the coming three games." <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain Kieron Pollard described the win as a team effort. <p></p> <p></p>"We wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam batted well. I think it was a total team effort," said Pollard who led MI in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>"Two-three wickets early puts you in the game and to get 4-5 is fantastic. Then the openers going out and finishing off and not leaving any uncertainty was good." <p></p> <p></p>He said MI would want to finish in top-two in the league phase but said it's about getting the points and not thinking about play-offs opponents. <p></p> <p></p>"There's always room for improvement, myself making some mistakes on the field, guys not being aware in certain situations. Maybe it's no technical, but it's things you need to speak about." <p></p> <p></p>On leading the side, he said, "It (captaincy is part and parcel of it, sometimes you don't actually have to be a leader to be a leader. <p></p> <p></p>"I know a thing or two. So it was just a matter of me stepping in and it came off tonight. It was just matter of making right decisions, not giving them freebies."