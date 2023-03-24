It Doesn't Matter Who We Bring In..: Ricky Ponting Opens Up On Rishabh Pants's Replacement In Delhi Capitals

Already hit by the absence of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting acknowledged that it is impossible to find a replacement for the wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

India's star batter Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car accident last year and is ruled out of action for complete 2023. He is currently working on his recovery while, Delhi Capitals is looking for a suitable replacement that can provide the team with enough firepower in his absence.

"Pant is a huge loss and it doesn't matter who we bring in as we are still going to miss Rishabh. I am not going to joke or try and gloss over that fact and he is one of the best players in the world in three formats of the game," Ponting said when asked about his plans to fill up Pant's slot.

"He (Pant) is ranked in top five among Test batsmen in world and obviously our leader and has been our No. 4 batter in middle-order and finisher for us and replacing him is going to be pretty much impossible," Former Aussie skipper said.

Ricky Ponting highlighted a young Indian player that caught his attention during practise session and said "Aman Khan is one that has really impressed us and we traded Shardul (Thakur) with KKR to get him in and he has been ultra-impressive and I don't know how much you have seen of him and his last couple of days at training has been pretty special."

"So when we are talking about losing some power in middle-order, Aman Khan, Rovman Powell and someone like Axar Patel, whose batting has improved a lot in last 12 months, we will find ways to cover for Rishabh but we will not get same quality player," he added.