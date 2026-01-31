‘It was really nice…’: Georgia Wareham reacts to her match-winning performance vs MI in WPL 2026

Star player Georgia Wareham opens up about great performance against Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2026. Take a look and find out.

Leg-spin bowling all-rounder Georgia Wareham, who struck an unbeaten 44 and later picked two wickets in Gujarat Giants sealing an 11-run win over Mumbai Indians in a decisive 2026 WPL clash, said she felt really nice to have an impact with both bat and ball.

Georgia Wareham speaks about her heroics against Mumbai Indians

Georgia was adjudged Player of the Match for her all-round contributions in helping GG break the MI hoodoo. ”It was really nice to have an impact today with both bat and ball. I probably let myself down a little in both aspects during the first part of the season. So to contribute to a win tonight, I’m really happy with that,” she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Georgia’s take on the match conditions

Asked on how she assesses the conditions, Georgia said, ”I think what we’ve seen is that giving yourself a few balls to get going has been really important. Just allowing yourself that time to settle in. That’s what I tried to do today – give myself a few extra balls, get used to the pace, and then build from there. I think that’s been the trend across games here at Vadodara.”

Wareham opens up about how her batting performance helps the team

On how much her batting does help her bowling, Georgia said, ”I think batting definitely helps. Having a good understanding of how the conditions are playing makes a big difference.

”We’ve been pretty good batting first and then defending with the ball, so by the time I get the ball after the powerplay, I’ve got a fairly clear idea of what to expect. That said, our plans don’t change too much – we try to hit the stumps as much as possible and keep all modes of dismissal in play.”

With IANS Inputs.