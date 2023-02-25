It Was Something That I Didn’t Expect: Travis Head Opens Up On His Omission From Nagpur Test

Aussie batter Travis Head has spoken out about his surprise exclusion from the team for their first Test match against India in Nagpur. India will face Australia in the third Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Head opened up prior to the Indore test and said that he did not expect to be dropped from the first test. He said "It was something that I didn't expect coming here. The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a really strong relationship with them. I think that's what made the conversations the way they went because there's respect that goes both ways and we were able to voice our opinions."

"And I woke up the next morning and I'm still on tour playing for Australia, I still get to do what I love to do. I'd love to be competing and playing but there's another way I can support the guys the best I could and prepare the best way I could for another opportunity. I still feel like I'm in a great space. It's just one week that didn't go my way," Head added.

He continued by stating that India's bowlers are extremely skilled and that he was pleased with how he was tackling them in Delhi. He said "They're extremely skillful bowlers, but I was really pleased with the way I was going forward and back and watching length and a few of the things I'd worked on. It was a small sample piece but over here small sample pieces can be a little bit of gold."

"It's tough to try to gain momentum when the team is as good as they are and they can exert that much pressure on you that it can crack," Head added.