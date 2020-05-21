Often compared with India allrounder Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar confessed he does not think about it as he feels it might affect his game.

“If it starts affecting me (that Hardik is the No 1 choice) then I will lose out on games that I have with me. If I focus on the games that I have and have match-winning performances, then my name will be there in the circuit (reckoning),” said Vijay Shankar as quoted by India Today.

“If I perform, people will talk about me and if some opportunity arises, I will be getting into the Indian side. So I can’t think about what other players are doing,” he added.

Shankar also added that his dream is not to linger in the national side as a mere survivor. He also added that he wants to deliver consistent performances to prolong his international career.

“My dream is not just to get there and be a mere survivor. Only if I excel, can I prolong my international career. It’s important for us to be at our best when we go to the international level,” he added.

According to the 29-year-old, he would perform exceedingly well if he bats at No.3 or No.4 position for Team India.

“Over the years, if you see, I have batted in all middle-order slots and adapted to the needs of the team. However, when people ask me what my goal is, I tell them for that I need to have a fixed batting position. If I bat at Number 3 or 4, then only can I think about all these goals,” he said.