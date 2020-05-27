Australia legend Brett Lee reckons it will be tougher for the bowlers to get back into their groove once they resume training post lockdown.

All professional cricket has been suspended for over two months now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricketers have been forced to train indoors unless they have access to areas isolated from general public. With lockdown restrictions being eased across the world, athletes are resuming training in bunches under strict personal hygiene and social distancing rules.

ICC recently recommended a minimum preparation period of 8-12 weeks for bowlers returning to Test cricket, six weeks for ODIs and five-six weeks for T20I.

“I think it’s hard on both batsmen and bowlers,” Lee said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected when asked how the ongoing period of inactivity will impact players.

But more than batsmen, Lee reckons, it will be the bowlers who are going to work harder and longer period of time to get back into rhythm.

“Probably takes a bit longer for a bowler to try to find that form, because its normally a 6 to 8 week period where you get upto full pace again. Playing one day cricket or Test cricket, a good 8 weeks of leading and bowling at full pace to get into that match fitness. So, it will be a bit tougher for the bowlers,” said the former pacer who took over 700 wickets across formats during his international career.

International cricketers in India, England and West Indies have returned to training recently.

England’s 18 red-ball bowlers have started individual training from last week with West Indies following suit.

In India, Shardul Thakur became the first cricketer to resume outdoor practice after government allowed sports complexes and stadiums to be reopened without fans. However, it hasn’t gone down well with the BCCI as Shardul reportedly didn’t seep the board’s permission.