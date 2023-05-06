Advertisement
ITA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
Best players list of ITA vs FRA, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, France Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team ITA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of ITA vs FRA, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, France Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Italy vs France will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 6, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
ITA vs FRA My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Zain Naqvi(c)
Batters: Monu Lal, Mukhtar Ghulami and Zain Ali
All-Rounders: Baljit Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Noman Amjad and Zain Ahmad
Bowlers: Rahmatullah Mangal(vc), Rajmani Sandhu and Rohullah Mangal
ITA vs FRA Probable XI
Italy: Zain Naqvi, Zain Ali, Baljit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Rajmani Sandhu, Jagmeet Singh, Asim Ali, Damith Kosala, Monu Lal, Irosh Santhanam Vimukthi, Sukhwinder Singh
France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Noman Amjad, Usman Khan, Lingeswaran Canessane, Mukhtar Ghulami, Zain Ahmad, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 4th ODI - ODI
05 May 2023 16:00 IST | 10:30 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 102 runs
Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score - Match 48 - ODI
05 May 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score - Match 47 - ODI
04 May 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
03 May 2023 16:00 IST | 10:30 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 26 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS