ITA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of ITA vs FRA, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, France Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: May 6, 2023 11:13 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Best players list of ITA vs FRA, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, France Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Italy vs France will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 6, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
Wicket-Keeper: Zain Naqvi(c)

Batters: Monu Lal, Mukhtar Ghulami and Zain Ali

All-Rounders: Baljit Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Noman Amjad and Zain Ahmad

Bowlers: Rahmatullah Mangal(vc), Rajmani Sandhu and Rohullah Mangal

ITA vs FRA Probable XI
Italy: Zain Naqvi, Zain Ali, Baljit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Rajmani Sandhu, Jagmeet Singh, Asim Ali, Damith Kosala, Monu Lal, Irosh Santhanam Vimukthi, Sukhwinder Singh

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Noman Amjad, Usman Khan, Lingeswaran Canessane, Mukhtar Ghulami, Zain Ahmad, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

ITA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
