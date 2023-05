Updated: May 6, 2023 12:20 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team ITA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of ITA vs ROM, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, Romania Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Italy vs Romania will take place at 2:30 & 8:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 6, Saturday, 03:00 & 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

ITA vs ROM My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Zain Naqvi

Batters: Ramesh Satheesan, Monu Lal, Ali Hussain, Zain Ali

All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Baljit Singh, Taranjeet Singh

Bowlers: Manmeet Koli, Asim Ali

ITA vs ROM Probable XI

Italy (ITA): Zain Naqvi, Zain Ali, Baljit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Rajmani Sandhu, Jagmeet Singh, Asim Ali, Damith Kosala, Monu Lal, Irosh Santhanam Vimukthi, Sukhwinder Singh.