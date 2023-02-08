Itna Pitch Mat Dekho, Cricket Khelo: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Response To Aussie Journalists For Questions On Nagpur Pitch

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur. The series stands of utmost importance for India as a 3-1 or better series win will take them to their second consecutive World Test Championship final. There has been a lot of debate about the Nagpur pitch as many Australian experts have accused India for doctoring the pitch.

India skipper Rohit Sharma will be eyeing a winning start to the series and with quality spinners up the ranks, India will definitely start the match as favourites. There are a few reports that Australia are mulling over playing Todd Murphy to counter the rank-turner of Nagpur. Nothing has been confirmed as of now and a clear picture will be out tomorrow at the toss.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is nearing a massive milestone ahead of the first Test. If Rohit manages to score a hundred in the series, he will become the fourth captain to hit a century in all formats of the game. Rohit is known for his humour which was once again on display when he visited the VCA press box. When asked about the allegations of doctored pitch, Rohit, who seemed to be in a joyful mood, gave a hilarious reply "Itna pitch maat dekho, cricket khelo."

Rohit Sharma just peeked into VCA press box. Saw a few Aussies inspecting pitch and we got a typical Rohit pull shot. "Itna pitch maat dekho, cricket khelo" the skipper said as few around had a laugh.#FUN#BGT #INDvAUS Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) February 8, 2023

Speaking about the Nagpur pitch, Rohit said that he expects the pitch to offer help to the spinners.

"It is important to have a plan and figure a way. Everyone has a different method. Some like to sweep some reverse some hitting over the bowler. You need to rotate strike and sometimes you need to counterattack.

"The captains would obviously try different things and change fields and bowlers. So you need to plan and play accordingly," he added.