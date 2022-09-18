New Delhi: BCCI have launched the jerseys of the Indian cricket team ahead of the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. The jerseys for all India T20I men’s and women’s matches were launched on Sunday as BCCI tweeted the pics of the latest ones and announced that they are for sale now. However, cricket fans were baffled due to the high prices of the jerseys of the Indian cricket team.

The jersey comes in shades of the iconic and fan-favourite blue colour for a look befitting the champions of the game. Termed as ‘One Blue Jersey’, it will make its debut on the pitch during the first match of the upcoming T20 series against Australia on September 20. The new one replaces the Billion Cheers Jersey at all T20 International competitions. However, the players will continue to sport the Billion Cheers Jersey in ODIs.

The jersey with the name of the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on the back of it comes at a price of over Rs 4000 which irked the fans and they took sarcastic digs at the BCCI.

See reaction:

