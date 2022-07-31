It’s A Gold: 19-Year Old Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Gold In CWG 2022

Birmingham: Star India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga has given India its second gold in the Commonwealth Games. Jeremy lifted 160 KG in the second clean and jerk attempt to secure first place.

Gold ?medal it is !! 19 year old Jeremy Lalrinnunga does it in style lifts 160kg in C&J 2nd attempt despite in tremendous pain! Wht a raw talent congrats ? to him! Hope he get well soon. Billion prayers with u champ .#JeremyLalrinnunga #CommonwealthGames #weightlifting pic.twitter.com/OzTAUffLpT Soug (@sbg1936) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, India so far have won five medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022, including Jeremy’s gold. All of Idia’s medals have come in weightlifting. Sanket Sargar opened the account for India by winning a Silver in the 55 Kg category before Gururaja Poojary won a Bronze in the 56 Kg category. Tokyo Olympics Silver medal winner and defending champion Mirabai Chanu gave India its first Gold in the 49 KG category while Bindiyarani Devi ended a fabulous day for India by winning Silver in the 55 Kg category.

