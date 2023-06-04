It's Great Reward For Two Best Teams: David Warner Expects Amendment In WTC Final Format

David Warner expects the WTC final to be a three-game series instead of a single-of test to decide the winner

New Delhi: Australia's star opener David Warner said he wants the World Test Championship Final to be an at least three-game series instead of being a single off-test. Aussies are set to play their first-ever WTC Final against Team India at the Oval in London. The much-important Test match will start on 7th June.

"I think it's great. I have been - I won't say critical - but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We've all played here before but [this game is] not against the same [host] nation," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It's great and we're excited for that. We've played some outstanding cricket over the last 18-24 months. We know what India will bring to the table. It's a great neutral venue, two world-class bowling attacks with a Dukes ball, and from a batter's perspective, I can't wait to get out there," he added.

David Warner Reveals Retirement Plans Ahead of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7-11, Australia's veteran left-handed opener David Warner has revealed that he hopes to finish his Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan in January 2024.

Warner also ruled out his participation for the two Tests against West Indies. He hopes to keep playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family, if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia. I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

