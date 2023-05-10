'It’s In RCB's DNA To Fight Back Stronger & Churn Out Top Players,' Asserts Sanjay Bangar & Mike Hesson

The head coach also revealed how RCB turns young players into stars of the team.

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been one of the top teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the reason for it is the team's never-say-die attitude and playing bold even in challenging situations. The team is in the playoff race of IPL 2023 despite facing a few setbacks in the last two matches and head coach Sanjay Bangar asserted that the team's DNA is to fight back stronger despite facing adversaries.

"We want to have a strong response and fight back well. The team wants to compete for a longer period of time and most in the cricketing fraternity know the potential of this team. So, we want to come back stronger and really put those two performances behind us and churn out better performances in the upcoming matches," commented Sanjay Bangar while speaking on RCB Game Day.

Meanwhile, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations of RCB, also echoed the sentiments of Bangar and stated the team will look to win all the reaming matches of the ongoing tournament.

He said, "We absolutely want to win all of our remaining matches. The team knows that we need to win three of our next matches but we can win only one at a time, so, we are focusing on it right now."

Sanjay Bangar also revealed how RCB give opportunities to young players and bets on the underdogs to turn them into stars of the team. Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar are a few players who have done wonders for the team after getting regular opportunities and the head coach is going with the same approach with the current crop of young players in the team.

"You have to be patient with younger players to make them more efficient in their skills. It takes time and we expect that they will take the opportunity to do their best for RCB and churn out match-winning performances for the team," stated Sanjay Bangar.