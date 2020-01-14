Opener Shikhar Dhawan tried to put away the crushing 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dhawan, who smashed a 74 off 91, said the loss of four quick wickets in the middle overs was the main reason behind the loss.

“We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said that where we lost four wickets in a go, that is where the game changed for us, then we were behind the game and then we were trying to cover it, so that is where we went wrong,” said Dhawan.

Dhawan and KL Rahul’s impressive 121-run partnership was nullified by a flurry of wickets and then an unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner (128 not out) and Aaron Finch (110) that helped Australia overhaul the target in just 37.4 overs.

“KL (Rahul) got out. That time we planned to accelerate and those four wickets we lost, that’s where we lost the momentum. We were targeting 300 runs but we ended up scoring less runs. In bowling, we could not take early wickets. They outplayed us,” admitted Dhawan.

Asked whether the Indian batting was too dependent on him, Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Dhawan said, “See it is just one bad day in office. We played really well against West Indies, there all the batsmen did well.

“Shreyas (Iyer) has been doing so well and he is a young lad, one-odd innings is going to go here and there, but we as a team back each other and we don’t focus or put too much on one loss. They played really well, we were bit unlucky as top-edges went here and there and not in the hands (of the fielders),” he said.

Talking about Kohli’s decision to drop at no.4 position in order to accommodate two specialist openers both him and Rahul in the playing eleven, Dhawan said it was completely the skipper’s choice.

“See that is a captain’s choice, KL is batting well, he did well in the last series and he played really well and he played well today. I feel it is the captain’s choice where he wants to play and he has done amazing at number three, maybe I feel, he will think about it to go at number three again,” he said.