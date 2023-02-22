Nothing is going right for Australia on the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Marred with injuries to key players, Australia were already under pressure before two confidence-killing losses in Nagpur and Delhi further dented their hopes of making an impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

David Warner and Josh Hazlewood are already out of the remaining matches while there is no clarity on the participation of Mitchell Starc. Australia would now need a miracle to bounce back in the series.

Australia had the second Test in Delhi in grasp, at 61-1 at Stumps on Day 2, with Travis Head showing great intent. However, a batting collapse saw them get bowled out for 113 in the morning session of Day 3, setting India a target of 114, which the hosts achieved with just four wickets down.

Steve Smith has been the backbone of Australian batting and his form was key on the India tour. However, the batter has looked out of touch in the series. The former skipper played a poor sweep shot to get out in the second innings of Delhi Test which triggered a collapse.

Aussie batting coach Michael Di Venuto revealed that Smith was furious after getting out.

'He was certainly disappointed when he got out and he made it known that it was a poor shot in the dressing room,' batting coach Michael Di Venuto told News Corp.

The batting coach also revealed that there were chaoes in the dressing room during the collapse and linked it with a slow car crash.

'It was a like a car crash in slow motion isn't it?' he said and explained that there's nothing that can be done to stop it.

'I wish there was and generally it happens and it's already happened and it's like what has just happened there. You guys saw exactly what we saw. It's just constant panic and people moving everywhere.

'You lose a wicket you never want to go bang bang and lose two. And in this country it's easy to get knocked over early and then it's just matter about trying to get that next partnership and calming the waters a little bit. The other day we lost four wickets on 95. Something like that. It just kept on happening.'