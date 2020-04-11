Young India women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that it is her fantasy to play under former India skipper MS Dhoni. During an Instagram Live session with Ridhima Pathak, Rodrigues said she admires him a lot. The 19-year-old admitted growing up watching Dhoni during the chat.

“None other than MS Dhoni. You have grown up watching him and what he did in the World Cups, winning those two World Cups. We have heard so much in interviews and so many people say that they have never seen a captain like MS Dhoni. So, it’s always like a fantasy that one day I’ll get to play under him, but I don’t know if that’s possible,” said Jemimah.

Without a doubt, Dhoni is arguably India’s most successful captain ever. He has led India to the inaugural 2007 World T20 and 2011 Cricket WC triumphs in his illustrious career.

Rodrigues, who is just starting out is highly-rated as one of the best future prospects. Since making her international debut in 2018, she has been a regular part of the national team.

In 18 ODIs, he has scored 372 runs with three fifties. In 44 T20Is, she has scored 930 runs at an average of 26.57 and a strike-rate of 111.24.

Meanwhile, ICC has put all cricketing action on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 7000-mark and is on the rise.