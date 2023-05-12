New Delhi: IPL 2023 witnessed one of the most heated on-field altercations during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore when RCB's star batter Virat Kohli got into an ugly spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq.

The scenes from Ekana Sports City Stadium that night were criticised by many. However, the drama didn't end there and made headlines again and again with cryptic Instagram stories from Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq.

One of Naveen ul Haq's statements during a segment of LSG TV sparked the heat on the matter once again. Naveen along with Avesh Khan were part of an off-field segment for LSG. Avesh Khan asked Naveen about his favorite on-field sledging moment. He says "your favourite sledge on the cricket field which is done by you or someone else?"

Naveen replies by saying ''I don't sledge someone upfront, it's not my habit."