It's Not My Habit: Naveen Ul Haq Makes Huge Remark On Sledging Days After Heated Altercation With Virat Kohli

Updated: May 12, 2023 4:31 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: IPL 2023 witnessed one of the most heated on-field altercations during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore when RCB's star batter Virat Kohli got into an ugly spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq.

The scenes from Ekana Sports City Stadium that night were criticised by many. However, the drama didn't end there and made headlines again and again with cryptic Instagram stories from Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq.

One of Naveen ul Haq's statements during a segment of LSG TV sparked the heat on the matter once again. Naveen along with Avesh Khan were part of an off-field segment for LSG. Avesh Khan asked Naveen about his favorite on-field sledging moment. He says "your favourite sledge on the cricket field which is done by you or someone else?"

Naveen replies by saying ''I don't sledge someone upfront, it's not my habit."

Playoff Spot Looks Tough For Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Ginats is currently at the number 5th spot on the points table with 11 points from 11 matches and need to win all of their upcoming three matches. They will also be hoping that Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in their clash at Wankhede Stadium.

Krunal Pandya-led LSG will take on Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Saturday. It will be a must-win game for both teams to save their chances to qualify for the playoff.

Lucknow will play their remaining three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. While they will face Mumbai Indians at their home in Ekana Stadium, their remaining two matches against SRH and KKR are gonna be away games.

