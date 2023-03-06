It's Same For Everyone: Australian Coach Daniel Vettori Shuts Down Pitch Talk Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 4th Test

The debate around pitches has been constant throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The talk went to the next level when ICC rated Indore's Hokar Stadium pitch poor and gave it demerit points.

Ahmedabad:

The former New Zealand skipper said "I don't mind the surfaces because I feel it's the same for everyone. It doesn't feel like the toss is the key ingredient... you almost know what to expect."

"You turn up and you can see that it's going to be this type of wicket and you can prepare for it. I think that allows some skill to come into it, some perseverance and some fortitude around the things that you have to do," he added.

Daniel Vettori also said that the Australian batters are beginning to become accustomed to the conditions. During the third Test, the visitors performed better and ultimately batted India out of the low-scoring competition.

"The batting group, hearing them talk, has started to bind to that as well. A score of 30 could be a great day. It's how you get that 30 that makes such a difference. The challenge is in accepting it more than anything. That's easier said than done," said the former spinner.

Australia's Nathan Lyon picked 11 of the 20 wickets in Indore and has been backed in the series by the skills of Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy. Vettori said he was pleased with the pair's consistency.

"That's the main challenge on these surfaces. The expectation is so high that you're going to do well and you are going to take a wicket every ball. I think the guys who do it consistently, there are quite a number of them on show in this series from both teams... they don't wilt to the pressure. They understand their process and they repeat, repeat and repeat," said Vettori